Pearl Global In Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 502.54 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.54 crore in March 2019 up 15.42% from Rs. 435.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.86 crore in March 2019 up 181.4% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.92 crore in March 2019 down 5.59% from Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2018.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 16.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.96 in March 2018.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 167.30 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.40% returns over the last 6 months and 38.44% over the last 12 months.