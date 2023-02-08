 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pearl Global In Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 717.06 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 717.06 crore in December 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 700.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.40 crore in December 2022 up 98.32% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.40 crore in December 2022 up 67.25% from Rs. 45.68 crore in December 2021.

Pearl Global Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 717.06 860.33 700.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 717.06 860.33 700.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 381.75 473.23 311.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.67 29.10 115.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.96 -36.45 -43.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 145.46 137.85 121.85
Depreciation 12.51 12.02 11.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 164.97 204.11 151.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.65 40.47 31.16
Other Income 3.25 7.68 2.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.89 48.15 34.13
Interest 17.53 15.79 12.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.37 32.36 21.51
Exceptional Items -1.96 -0.40 -0.22
P/L Before Tax 44.41 31.96 21.29
Tax 7.00 6.07 4.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.41 25.88 16.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.41 25.88 16.84
Minority Interest -4.01 -2.74 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.40 23.14 16.84
Equity Share Capital 21.66 21.66 21.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.42 10.68 7.56
Diluted EPS 15.41 10.68 7.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.42 10.68 7.56
Diluted EPS 15.41 10.68 7.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited