Pearl Global In Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 717.06 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 717.06 crore in December 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 700.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.40 crore in December 2022 up 98.32% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.40 crore in December 2022 up 67.25% from Rs. 45.68 crore in December 2021.