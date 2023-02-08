English
    Pearl Global In Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 717.06 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 717.06 crore in December 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 700.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.40 crore in December 2022 up 98.32% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.40 crore in December 2022 up 67.25% from Rs. 45.68 crore in December 2021.

    Pearl Global Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations717.06860.33700.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations717.06860.33700.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials381.75473.23311.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.6729.10115.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.96-36.45-43.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.46137.85121.85
    Depreciation12.5112.0211.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses164.97204.11151.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.6540.4731.16
    Other Income3.257.682.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.8948.1534.13
    Interest17.5315.7912.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.3732.3621.51
    Exceptional Items-1.96-0.40-0.22
    P/L Before Tax44.4131.9621.29
    Tax7.006.074.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.4125.8816.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.4125.8816.84
    Minority Interest-4.01-2.74--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.4023.1416.84
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4210.687.56
    Diluted EPS15.4110.687.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4210.687.56
    Diluted EPS15.4110.687.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
