Pearl Global In Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 393.66 crore, up 21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.66 crore in December 2018 up 21% from Rs. 325.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2018 up 461.39% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.03 crore in December 2018 up 221.76% from Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2017.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2017.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 135.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.21% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.