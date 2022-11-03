PDS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.48 crore, up 183.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.48 crore in September 2022 up 183.64% from Rs. 34.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2022 down 3.97% from Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 6.54 crore in September 2021.

PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

PDS shares closed at 319.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.64% over the last 12 months.