    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PDS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.48 crore, up 183.64% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.48 crore in September 2022 up 183.64% from Rs. 34.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2022 down 3.97% from Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 6.54 crore in September 2021.

    PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

    PDS shares closed at 319.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.64% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.4840.5034.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.4840.5034.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.6721.6316.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.5510.088.65
    Depreciation1.481.000.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.153.802.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.633.995.47
    Other Income1.901.740.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.535.735.72
    Interest0.220.220.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.315.515.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.315.515.45
    Tax1.311.351.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.004.164.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.004.164.17
    Equity Share Capital26.0826.0926.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.311.601.60
    Diluted EPS0.301.561.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.311.601.60
    Diluted EPS0.301.561.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am