    PDS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.88 crore, up 505.5% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.88 crore in March 2023 up 505.5% from Rs. 32.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.80 crore in March 2023 down 32.52% from Rs. 58.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.26 crore in March 2023 down 27.18% from Rs. 60.78 crore in March 2022.

    PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.65 in March 2022.

    PDS shares closed at 363.45 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.65% over the last 12 months.

    PDS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.88126.0032.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.88126.0032.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods155.4396.5816.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5810.3311.23
    Depreciation1.731.490.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.539.484.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.618.12-0.01
    Other Income32.9232.5759.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.5340.6959.96
    Interest0.630.170.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9040.5259.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.9040.5259.66
    Tax2.102.070.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.8038.4658.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.8038.4658.98
    Equity Share Capital26.1626.1426.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.9522.65
    Diluted EPS2.992.8922.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.9522.65
    Diluted EPS2.992.8922.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

