PDS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.88 crore, up 505.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.88 crore in March 2023 up 505.5% from Rs. 32.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.80 crore in March 2023 down 32.52% from Rs. 58.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.26 crore in March 2023 down 27.18% from Rs. 60.78 crore in March 2022.

PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.65 in March 2022.

PDS shares closed at 363.45 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.65% over the last 12 months.