PDS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.85 crore, up 122.72% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.85 crore in March 2022 up 122.72% from Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.98 crore in March 2022 up 41.91% from Rs. 41.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.78 crore in March 2022 up 41.55% from Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2021.

PDS EPS has increased to Rs. 22.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.96 in March 2021.

PDS shares closed at 1,580.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

PDS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.85 35.02 14.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.85 35.02 14.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.64 17.66 3.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.23 9.57 5.90
Depreciation 0.82 0.84 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.16 4.19 2.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 2.78 1.86
Other Income 59.97 1.02 40.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.96 3.80 42.31
Interest 0.30 0.27 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.66 3.53 41.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.66 3.53 41.98
Tax 0.68 1.03 0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.98 2.50 41.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.98 2.50 41.56
Equity Share Capital 26.04 26.05 26.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.65 0.96 15.96
Diluted EPS 22.18 0.94 15.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.65 0.96 15.96
Diluted EPS 22.18 0.94 15.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 10:33 am
