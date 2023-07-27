PDS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.06 crore, up 226.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.06 crore in June 2023 up 226.1% from Rs. 40.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2023 down 6.6% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2023 up 9.21% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022.

PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

PDS shares closed at 349.05 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.60% returns over the last 6 months and 1.34% over the last 12 months.