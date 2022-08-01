PDS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.50 crore, up 197.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.50 crore in June 2022 up 197.99% from Rs. 13.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022 up 265.73% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2022 up 163.92% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021.

PDS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2021.

PDS shares closed at 1,694.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.28% returns over the last 6 months and 30.16% over the last 12 months.