PDS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore, up 259.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore in December 2022 up 259.75% from Rs. 35.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2022 up 1437.9% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.18 crore in December 2022 up 809.05% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.