PDS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore, up 259.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore in December 2022 up 259.75% from Rs. 35.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2022 up 1437.9% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.18 crore in December 2022 up 809.05% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

PDS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.00 97.48 35.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.00 97.48 35.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 96.58 64.67 17.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.33 17.55 9.57
Depreciation 1.49 1.48 0.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.48 10.15 4.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.12 3.63 2.78
Other Income 32.57 1.90 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.69 5.53 3.80
Interest 0.17 0.22 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.52 5.31 3.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.52 5.31 3.53
Tax 2.07 1.31 1.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.46 4.00 2.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.46 4.00 2.50
Equity Share Capital 26.14 26.08 26.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 0.31 0.96
Diluted EPS 2.89 0.30 0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 0.31 0.96
Diluted EPS 2.89 0.30 0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited