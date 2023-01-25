English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PDS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore, up 259.75% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.00 crore in December 2022 up 259.75% from Rs. 35.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2022 up 1437.9% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.18 crore in December 2022 up 809.05% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

    PDS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.0097.4835.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.0097.4835.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.5864.6717.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3317.559.57
    Depreciation1.491.480.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.4810.154.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.123.632.78
    Other Income32.571.901.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.695.533.80
    Interest0.170.220.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.525.313.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.525.313.53
    Tax2.071.311.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.464.002.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.464.002.50
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.0826.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.950.310.96
    Diluted EPS2.890.300.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.950.310.96
    Diluted EPS2.890.300.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited