PDS Multi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.75 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.75 crore in March 2021 up 28.56% from Rs. 11.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.56 crore in March 2021 up 5358.43% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2021 up 1825.56% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2020.

PDS Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 15.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

PDS Multi shares closed at 780.70 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.04% returns over the last 6 months and 215.50% over the last 12 months.