PDS Multi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, up 150.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in June 2021 up 150.99% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021 up 57.13% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021 up 26.24% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2020.

PDS Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2020.

PDS Multi shares closed at 1,461.20 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 136.06% returns over the last 6 months and 455.59% over the last 12 months.