PDS Multi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.02 crore, up 116.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.02 crore in December 2021 up 116.8% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021 up 63.39% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021 up 52.13% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2020.

PDS Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2020.

PDS Multi shares closed at 1,703.10 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 179.54% over the last 12 months.