PDS Multi Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,194.89 crore, up 18.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,194.89 crore in September 2021 up 18.29% from Rs. 1,855.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.64 crore in September 2021 up 1372.06% from Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.20 crore in September 2021 up 110.43% from Rs. 45.24 crore in September 2020.

PDS Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 19.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2020.

PDS Multi shares closed at 1,460.30 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.50% returns over the last 6 months and 282.63% over the last 12 months.