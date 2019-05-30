PDS Multi Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,083.15 crore, up 38.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,083.15 crore in March 2019 up 38.41% from Rs. 1,505.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.31 crore in March 2019 up 101.95% from Rs. 16.99 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.08 crore in March 2019 up 122.2% from Rs. 34.24 crore in March 2018.

PDS Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 13.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2018.

PDS Multi shares closed at 248.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.50% returns over the last 6 months and -14.05% over the last 12 months.