PDS Multi Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,626.21 crore, up 68.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,626.21 crore in June 2021 up 68.23% from Rs. 966.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.89 crore in June 2021 up 1172.41% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.89 crore in June 2021 up 157.58% from Rs. 32.18 crore in June 2020.

PDS Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 20.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2020.

PDS Multi shares closed at 1,468.70 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)