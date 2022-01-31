MARKET NEWS

    PDS Multi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,231.67 crore, up 37.26% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS Multinational Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,231.67 crore in December 2021 up 37.26% from Rs. 1,625.84 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.75 crore in December 2021 up 98.74% from Rs. 33.08 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.19 crore in December 2021 up 27.94% from Rs. 83.00 crore in December 2020.

    PDS Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 25.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.70 in December 2020.

    PDS Multi shares closed at 1,703.10 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 179.54% over the last 12 months.

    PDS Multinational Fashions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,231.672,194.891,625.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,231.672,194.891,625.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.97111.87146.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,689.461,778.351,187.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.26-55.49-4.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost154.41154.8891.53
    Depreciation16.7016.7115.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.50121.01128.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.3867.5660.50
    Other Income5.1110.936.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.4978.4967.09
    Interest4.947.274.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.5571.2262.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.5571.2262.16
    Tax4.004.073.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.5567.1558.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.5567.1558.99
    Minority Interest-14.92-15.19-25.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.11-0.32-0.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.7551.6433.08
    Equity Share Capital26.0526.0426.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2419.8312.70
    Diluted EPS24.8419.8312.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2419.8312.70
    Diluted EPS24.8419.8312.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 31, 2022 11:31 pm
