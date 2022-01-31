PDS Multi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,231.67 crore, up 37.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,231.67 crore in December 2021 up 37.26% from Rs. 1,625.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.75 crore in December 2021 up 98.74% from Rs. 33.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.19 crore in December 2021 up 27.94% from Rs. 83.00 crore in December 2020.

PDS Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 25.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.70 in December 2020.

PDS Multi shares closed at 1,703.10 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 179.54% over the last 12 months.