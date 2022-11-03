 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PDS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.22 crore, up 33.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,921.22 crore in September 2022 up 33.09% from Rs. 2,194.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.87 crore in September 2022 up 81.76% from Rs. 51.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.58 crore in September 2022 up 66.58% from Rs. 95.20 crore in September 2021.

PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.83 in September 2021.

PDS shares closed at 319.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.64% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,921.22 2,340.37 2,194.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,921.22 2,340.37 2,194.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 192.32 150.30 111.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,252.43 1,819.83 1,778.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.59 -1.70 -55.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 202.82 176.30 154.88
Depreciation 20.19 18.71 16.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 173.09 122.57 121.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.97 54.36 67.56
Other Income 39.42 2.68 10.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.39 57.04 78.49
Interest 14.22 9.26 7.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 124.18 47.78 71.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 124.18 47.78 71.22
Tax 10.97 3.12 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.21 44.66 67.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.21 44.66 67.15
Minority Interest -19.42 -7.16 -15.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.08 -0.48 -0.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 93.87 37.02 51.64
Equity Share Capital 26.08 26.09 26.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.19 14.19 19.83
Diluted EPS 7.05 13.92 19.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.19 14.19 19.83
Diluted EPS 7.05 13.92 19.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
