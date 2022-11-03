English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PDS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.22 crore, up 33.09% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,921.22 crore in September 2022 up 33.09% from Rs. 2,194.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.87 crore in September 2022 up 81.76% from Rs. 51.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.58 crore in September 2022 up 66.58% from Rs. 95.20 crore in September 2021.

    PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.83 in September 2021.

    Close

    PDS shares closed at 319.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.64% over the last 12 months.

    PDS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,921.222,340.372,194.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,921.222,340.372,194.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials192.32150.30111.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,252.431,819.831,778.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.59-1.70-55.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost202.82176.30154.88
    Depreciation20.1918.7116.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.09122.57121.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.9754.3667.56
    Other Income39.422.6810.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.3957.0478.49
    Interest14.229.267.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.1847.7871.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax124.1847.7871.22
    Tax10.973.124.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.2144.6667.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.2144.6667.15
    Minority Interest-19.42-7.16-15.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.08-0.48-0.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.8737.0251.64
    Equity Share Capital26.0826.0926.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.1914.1919.83
    Diluted EPS7.0513.9219.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.1914.1919.83
    Diluted EPS7.0513.9219.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #PDS #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am