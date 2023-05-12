English
    PDS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,741.66 crore, down 1.22% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,741.66 crore in March 2023 down 1.22% from Rs. 2,775.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.58 crore in March 2023 down 26.65% from Rs. 77.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.74 crore in March 2023 up 8.41% from Rs. 124.29 crore in March 2022.

    PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.62 in March 2022.

    PDS shares closed at 367.90 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 16.24% over the last 12 months.

    PDS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,741.662,573.752,775.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,741.662,573.752,775.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.33229.44160.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,030.731,922.772,187.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.19-28.517.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost189.26192.89176.59
    Depreciation22.5618.7219.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.54125.39139.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.05113.0683.64
    Other Income2.147.2921.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.18120.35104.98
    Interest27.3920.6611.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.7999.6893.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.7999.6893.92
    Tax9.296.606.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.5093.0887.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.5093.0887.41
    Minority Interest-20.03-15.18-9.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.11-0.39-1.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.5877.5177.13
    Equity Share Capital26.1626.1426.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.335.9429.62
    Diluted EPS4.255.8329.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.335.9429.62
    Diluted EPS4.255.8329.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am