PDS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,775.44 crore, up 57.26% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,775.44 crore in March 2022 up 57.26% from Rs. 1,764.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.13 crore in March 2022 up 27.87% from Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.29 crore in March 2022 up 16.3% from Rs. 106.87 crore in March 2021.

PDS EPS has increased to Rs. 29.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.16 in March 2021.

PDS shares closed at 1,580.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,775.44 2,231.67 1,764.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,775.44 2,231.67 1,764.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 160.84 152.97 185.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,187.32 1,689.46 1,255.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.83 18.26 -0.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 176.59 154.41 146.02
Depreciation 19.31 16.70 20.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.91 115.50 81.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.64 84.38 76.66
Other Income 21.34 5.11 9.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.98 89.49 86.60
Interest 11.06 4.94 5.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.92 84.55 81.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.92 84.55 81.38
Tax 6.50 4.00 11.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.41 80.55 69.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.41 80.55 69.89
Minority Interest -9.10 -14.92 -9.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.18 0.11 -0.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.13 65.75 60.32
Equity Share Capital 26.04 26.05 26.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.62 25.24 23.16
Diluted EPS 29.00 24.84 23.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.62 25.24 23.16
Diluted EPS 29.00 24.84 23.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 17, 2022 10:33 am
