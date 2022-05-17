PDS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,775.44 crore, up 57.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,775.44 crore in March 2022 up 57.26% from Rs. 1,764.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.13 crore in March 2022 up 27.87% from Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.29 crore in March 2022 up 16.3% from Rs. 106.87 crore in March 2021.

PDS EPS has increased to Rs. 29.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.16 in March 2021.

PDS shares closed at 1,580.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)