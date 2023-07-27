English
    PDS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,114.94 crore, down 9.63% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,114.94 crore in June 2023 down 9.63% from Rs. 2,340.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2023 down 49.11% from Rs. 37.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.08 crore in June 2023 down 4.84% from Rs. 75.75 crore in June 2022.

    PDS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.19 in June 2022.

    PDS shares closed at 349.05 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.60% returns over the last 6 months and 1.34% over the last 12 months.

    PDS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,114.942,741.662,340.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,114.942,741.662,340.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials123.03195.33150.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,762.372,030.731,819.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-165.5861.19-1.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost200.41189.26176.30
    Depreciation21.5522.5618.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.43132.54122.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.74110.0554.36
    Other Income4.792.142.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.53112.1857.04
    Interest23.3927.399.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.1484.7947.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.1484.7947.78
    Tax4.999.293.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.1575.5044.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.1575.5044.66
    Minority Interest-4.49-20.03-7.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.191.11-0.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.8456.5837.02
    Equity Share Capital26.2126.1626.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.444.3314.19
    Diluted EPS1.424.2513.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.444.3314.19
    Diluted EPS1.424.2513.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:42 am

