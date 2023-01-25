PDS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,573.75 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,573.75 crore in December 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 2,231.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.51 crore in December 2022 up 17.9% from Rs. 65.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.07 crore in December 2022 up 30.96% from Rs. 106.19 crore in December 2021.