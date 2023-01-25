 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PDS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,573.75 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,573.75 crore in December 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 2,231.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.51 crore in December 2022 up 17.9% from Rs. 65.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.07 crore in December 2022 up 30.96% from Rs. 106.19 crore in December 2021.

PDS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,573.75 2,921.22 2,231.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,573.75 2,921.22 2,231.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 229.44 192.32 152.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,922.77 2,252.43 1,689.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.51 -18.59 18.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 192.89 202.82 154.41
Depreciation 18.72 20.19 16.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 125.39 173.09 115.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.06 98.97 84.38
Other Income 7.29 39.42 5.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.35 138.39 89.49
Interest 20.66 14.22 4.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.68 124.18 84.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 99.68 124.18 84.55
Tax 6.60 10.97 4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.08 113.21 80.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.08 113.21 80.55
Minority Interest -15.18 -19.42 -14.92
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.39 0.08 0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.51 93.87 65.75
Equity Share Capital 26.14 26.08 26.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 7.19 25.24
Diluted EPS 5.83 7.05 24.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 7.19 25.24
Diluted EPS 5.83 7.05 24.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited