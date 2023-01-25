English
    PDS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,573.75 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,573.75 crore in December 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 2,231.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.51 crore in December 2022 up 17.9% from Rs. 65.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.07 crore in December 2022 up 30.96% from Rs. 106.19 crore in December 2021.

    PDS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,573.752,921.222,231.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,573.752,921.222,231.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials229.44192.32152.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,922.772,252.431,689.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.51-18.5918.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost192.89202.82154.41
    Depreciation18.7220.1916.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.39173.09115.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.0698.9784.38
    Other Income7.2939.425.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.35138.3989.49
    Interest20.6614.224.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.68124.1884.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax99.68124.1884.55
    Tax6.6010.974.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.08113.2180.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.08113.2180.55
    Minority Interest-15.18-19.42-14.92
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.390.080.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates77.5193.8765.75
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.0826.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.947.1925.24
    Diluted EPS5.837.0524.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.947.1925.24
    Diluted EPS5.837.0524.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
