PCS Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 12.1% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021 up 361.56% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

PCS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

PCS shares closed at 14.73 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)