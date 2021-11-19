MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PCS Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 12.1% Y-o-Y

November 19, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PCS Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 12.1% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021 up 361.56% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

PCS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Close

PCS shares closed at 14.73 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)

PCS Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.060.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.070.060.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.200.200.20
Depreciation0.060.060.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.20-0.43--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.140.240.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.01-0.38
Other Income0.560.590.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.440.570.28
Interest0.100.100.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.470.18
Exceptional Items-----0.05
P/L Before Tax0.340.470.13
Tax0.050.030.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.290.45-0.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.290.45-0.11
Equity Share Capital20.9520.9520.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.21-0.05
Diluted EPS0.140.21-0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.21-0.05
Diluted EPS0.140.21-0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #PCs #PCS Industries #Results
first published: Nov 19, 2021 09:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.