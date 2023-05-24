PCS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 0.09 0.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.08 0.09 0.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.21 0.21 0.17 Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.07 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.33 0.11 0.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.28 -0.38 Other Income 0.71 0.73 0.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 0.45 0.26 Interest 0.10 0.10 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 0.35 0.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.10 0.35 0.16 Tax 0.13 0.10 0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.24 0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.24 0.09 Equity Share Capital 20.95 20.95 20.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.02 0.11 0.04 Diluted EPS -0.02 0.11 0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.02 0.11 0.04 Diluted EPS -0.02 0.11 0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited