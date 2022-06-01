PCS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 128.29% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 390.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

PCS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

PCS shares closed at 18.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 123.88% over the last 12 months.