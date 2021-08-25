PCS Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 0.34% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 135.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

PCS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

PCS shares closed at 8.77 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.69% returns over the last 6 months and 51.73% over the last 12 months.