PCS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 1571.53% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 138.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.