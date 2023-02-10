English
    PCS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 8.48% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PCS Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 1571.53% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 138.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    PCS Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.080.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.080.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.200.21
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.230.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.40-0.44
    Other Income0.730.620.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.220.15
    Interest0.100.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.350.120.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.350.120.05
    Tax0.100.080.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.240.040.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.240.040.01
    Equity Share Capital20.9520.9520.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.110.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.110.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
