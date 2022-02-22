PCS Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 10.13% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 97.83% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 8.7% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

PCS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2020.

PCS shares closed at 18.10 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)