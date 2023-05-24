English
    PCS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCS Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 12.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 126.49% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 18.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    PCS shares closed at 14.16 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.86% over the last 12 months.

    PCS Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.090.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.090.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.210.17
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.110.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.28-0.39
    Other Income0.720.740.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.450.26
    Interest0.100.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.350.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.110.350.16
    Tax0.140.110.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.250.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.250.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.020.250.09
    Equity Share Capital20.9520.9520.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.120.04
    Diluted EPS-0.010.120.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.120.04
    Diluted EPS-0.010.120.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:33 am