PCS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 12.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 126.49% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 18.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

PCS shares closed at 14.16 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.86% over the last 12 months.