PCS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCS Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 129.12% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 390.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

PCS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

PCS shares closed at 19.20 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.68% returns over the last 6 months and 184.87% over the last 12 months.

PCS Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.08 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.08 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.21 0.19
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.26 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 -0.45 -0.75
Other Income 0.65 0.60 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 0.16 -0.17
Interest 0.10 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 0.06 -0.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.16 0.06 -0.27
Tax 0.07 0.04 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.09 0.02 -0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.09 0.02 -0.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.09 0.02 -0.32
Equity Share Capital 20.95 20.95 20.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.01 -0.15
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.01 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.01 -0.15
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.01 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
