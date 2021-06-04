PCS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 0.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 0.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 up 66.64% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 118.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.

PCS shares closed at 9.30 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)