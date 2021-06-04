PCS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 0.16% Y-o-Y
June 04, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCS Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 0.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 up 66.64% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 118.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.
PCS shares closed at 9.30 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)
|PCS Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.08
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.08
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.19
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.25
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-0.42
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.61
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.18
|0.55
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.08
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.61
|-1.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.69
|-0.96
|Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.67
|-0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.67
|-0.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.32
|0.67
|-0.95
|Equity Share Capital
|20.95
|20.95
|20.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.32
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.32
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.32
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.32
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited