PCS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 0.16% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCS Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 0.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 up 66.64% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 118.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.

PCS shares closed at 9.30 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)

Close
PCS Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.080.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.060.080.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.190.190.18
Depreciation0.060.060.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.570.250.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.75-0.42-0.26
Other Income0.580.610.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.180.55
Interest0.100.100.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.080.43
Exceptional Items--0.61-1.39
P/L Before Tax-0.270.69-0.96
Tax0.050.02-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.320.67-0.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.320.67-0.95
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.320.67-0.95
Equity Share Capital20.9520.9520.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.32-0.45
Diluted EPS-0.150.32-0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.32-0.45
Diluted EPS-0.150.32-0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 4, 2021 09:00 am

