PCS Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCS Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 15.46% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 up 49.98% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020 up 2133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
PCS shares closed at 3.58 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.80% over the last 12 months.
|PCS Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.23
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.32
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.54
|-1.04
|Other Income
|0.80
|1.13
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.60
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.47
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|-1.39
|-1.95
|-1.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|-1.47
|-1.20
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.09
|0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|-1.38
|-1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|-1.38
|-1.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.95
|-1.38
|-1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|20.95
|20.95
|20.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.66
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.66
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.66
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.66
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:18 am