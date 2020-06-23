PCS Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 15.46% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 up 49.98% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020 up 2133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

PCS shares closed at 3.58 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.80% over the last 12 months.