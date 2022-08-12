PCS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 20.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 67.02% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 down 48.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

PCS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

PCS shares closed at 19.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and 106.13% over the last 12 months.