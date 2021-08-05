PCS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 129.13% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 up 48.84% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

PCS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

PCS shares closed at 9.70 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)