PCBL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,627.85 crore, up 52.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,627.85 crore in September 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 1,067.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.17 crore in September 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 121.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.00 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 190.11 crore in September 2021.

PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in September 2021.

PCBL shares closed at 140.40 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 20.57% over the last 12 months.