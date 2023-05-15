English
    PCBL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,373.81 crore, up 12.72% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PCBL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,373.81 crore in March 2023 up 12.72% from Rs. 1,218.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.84 crore in March 2023 up 12.82% from Rs. 90.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.93 crore in March 2023 up 34.67% from Rs. 148.46 crore in March 2022.

    PCBL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2022.

    PCBL shares closed at 127.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.08% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.

    PCBL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,373.811,463.161,218.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,373.811,463.161,218.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials956.851,063.02899.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods--94.94--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks67.50-19.284.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.6947.7241.77
    Depreciation33.4833.0030.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.85108.43136.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.44135.33106.28
    Other Income16.017.8311.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.45143.16117.97
    Interest18.6114.986.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.84128.18111.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax147.84128.18111.08
    Tax46.0028.0120.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.84100.1790.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.84100.1790.27
    Equity Share Capital37.7537.7537.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.702.652.39
    Diluted EPS2.702.652.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.702.652.39
    Diluted EPS2.702.652.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #PCBL #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:18 pm