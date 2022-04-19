 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PCBL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,218.83 crore, up 40.62% Y-o-Y

Apr 19, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PCBL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,218.83 crore in March 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 866.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.27 crore in March 2022 down 29.13% from Rs. 127.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.46 crore in March 2022 down 24.57% from Rs. 196.83 crore in March 2021.

PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.39 in March 2021.

PCBL shares closed at 117.75 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.

PCBL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,218.83 1,156.14 866.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,218.83 1,156.14 866.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 899.22 844.51 525.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.99 -4.19 -12.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.77 39.75 34.65
Depreciation 30.49 30.80 27.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.08 107.98 133.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.28 137.29 158.29
Other Income 11.69 8.40 10.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.97 145.69 168.88
Interest 6.89 6.93 8.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.08 138.76 160.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 111.08 138.76 160.80
Tax 20.81 27.72 33.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.27 111.04 127.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.27 111.04 127.38
Equity Share Capital 37.75 37.75 34.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 5.91 7.39
Diluted EPS 2.39 5.91 7.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 5.91 7.39
Diluted EPS 2.39 5.91 7.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #PCBL #Results
first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:22 pm
