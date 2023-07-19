PCBL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,297.29 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,297.29 crore in June 2023 down 7.93% from Rs. 1,409.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.07 crore in June 2023 down 6.23% from Rs. 125.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.93 crore in June 2023 up 3.47% from Rs. 206.75 crore in June 2022.

PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2022.

PCBL shares closed at 155.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.91% returns over the last 6 months and 40.91% over the last 12 months.