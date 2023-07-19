English
    PCBL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,297.29 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PCBL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,297.29 crore in June 2023 down 7.93% from Rs. 1,409.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.07 crore in June 2023 down 6.23% from Rs. 125.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.93 crore in June 2023 up 3.47% from Rs. 206.75 crore in June 2022.

    PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2022.

    PCBL shares closed at 155.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.91% returns over the last 6 months and 40.91% over the last 12 months.

    PCBL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,297.291,373.811,409.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,297.291,373.811,409.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials879.57956.851,027.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.6067.50-1.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.2846.6947.10
    Depreciation34.5833.4837.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.79118.85140.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.47150.44158.09
    Other Income2.8816.0111.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.35166.45169.31
    Interest17.5718.618.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.78147.84160.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax161.78147.84160.46
    Tax43.7146.0034.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.07101.84125.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.07101.84125.91
    Equity Share Capital37.7537.7537.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.132.703.34
    Diluted EPS3.132.703.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.132.703.34
    Diluted EPS3.132.703.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 19, 2023

