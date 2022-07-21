 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PCBL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,409.07 crore, up 40.37% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PCBL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,409.07 crore in June 2022 up 40.37% from Rs. 1,003.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.91 crore in June 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 104.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.75 crore in June 2022 up 23.62% from Rs. 167.25 crore in June 2021.

PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.05 in June 2021.

PCBL shares closed at 120.00 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 1.45% over the last 12 months.

PCBL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,409.07 1,218.83 1,003.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,409.07 1,218.83 1,003.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,027.21 899.22 679.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.54 4.99 -7.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.10 41.77 35.86
Depreciation 37.44 30.49 29.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.77 136.08 132.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.09 106.28 134.73
Other Income 11.22 11.69 3.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.31 117.97 138.06
Interest 8.85 6.89 7.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 160.46 111.08 130.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 160.46 111.08 130.45
Tax 34.55 20.81 26.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.91 90.27 104.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.91 90.27 104.31
Equity Share Capital 37.75 37.75 34.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.34 2.39 6.05
Diluted EPS 3.34 2.39 6.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.34 2.39 6.05
Diluted EPS 3.34 2.39 6.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
