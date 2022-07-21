PCBL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,409.07 crore, up 40.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,409.07 crore in June 2022 up 40.37% from Rs. 1,003.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.91 crore in June 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 104.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.75 crore in June 2022 up 23.62% from Rs. 167.25 crore in June 2021.

PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.05 in June 2021.

PCBL shares closed at 120.00 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 1.45% over the last 12 months.