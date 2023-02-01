PCBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,463.16 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,463.16 crore in December 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 1,156.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.17 crore in December 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 111.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.16 crore in December 2022 down 0.19% from Rs. 176.49 crore in December 2021.