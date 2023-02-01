English
    PCBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,463.16 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PCBL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,463.16 crore in December 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 1,156.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.17 crore in December 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 111.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.16 crore in December 2022 down 0.19% from Rs. 176.49 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,463.161,627.851,156.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,463.161,627.851,156.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,063.021,309.26844.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods94.94----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.28-50.57-4.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7248.7639.75
    Depreciation33.0032.6830.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.43131.75107.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.33155.97137.29
    Other Income7.833.358.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.16159.32145.69
    Interest14.9810.976.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax128.18148.35138.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax128.18148.35138.76
    Tax28.0132.1827.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.17116.17111.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.17116.17111.04
    Equity Share Capital37.7537.7537.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.653.085.91
    Diluted EPS2.653.085.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.653.085.91
    Diluted EPS2.653.085.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited