PCBL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,627.85 crore, up 52.48% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCBL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,627.85 crore in September 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 1,067.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.39 crore in September 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 122.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.34 crore in September 2022 up 0.85% from Rs. 190.72 crore in September 2021.

PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.08 in September 2021.

PCBL shares closed at 140.40 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 20.57% over the last 12 months.

PCBL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,627.85 1,409.07 1,067.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,627.85 1,409.07 1,067.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,309.26 1,027.21 746.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.57 -1.54 -28.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.81 47.15 41.23
Depreciation 32.72 37.47 30.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.79 140.79 122.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.84 157.99 156.60
Other Income 3.78 11.70 3.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.62 169.69 160.32
Interest 10.97 8.85 7.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.65 160.84 152.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 148.65 160.84 152.66
Tax 32.18 34.55 30.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.47 126.29 122.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.47 126.29 122.09
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.08 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 116.39 126.21 122.02
Equity Share Capital 37.75 37.75 34.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 3.34 7.08
Diluted EPS 3.08 3.34 7.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 3.34 7.08
Diluted EPS 3.08 3.34 7.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
