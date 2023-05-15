PCBL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,373.81 crore, up 12.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,373.81 crore in March 2023 up 12.72% from Rs. 1,218.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.71 crore in March 2023 up 16.48% from Rs. 88.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.45 crore in March 2023 up 36.84% from Rs. 146.48 crore in March 2022.

PCBL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.34 in March 2022.

PCBL shares closed at 127.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.08% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.